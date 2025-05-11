8-year-old boy riding tricycle hit by car, seriously injured

LOGAN COUNTY — An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding a tricycle in the street in Logan County on Saturday, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on New Street, near Canby Street, in Miami Township around 12:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the crash report, the boy went into the street between two parked cars and was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Traverse.

A 43-year-old woman was driving the Chevrolet westbound on New Street at the time of the crash.

The tricycle “had heavy damage and was wedged into the front bumper” of the SUV, according to the report.

Deputies investigating the crash noted that the 8-year-old boy and his mother left the scene before they arrived.

Medics eventually took the boy to a landing zone for CareFlight at Finfrock Park, according to the report.

CareFlight ten transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The report indicates that neighbors told deputies on scene that “it was common” for the boy to be riding his tricycle in the neighborhood and not looking before going onto the road.

It doesn’t appear that any citations were issued in this crash, according to the report.

Additional details were not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group