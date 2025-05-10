At least 1 hurt after crash in Clark County; Medical helicopter called to scene

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Clark County — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Springfield Xenia Road and US 68 in Springfield Township just after noon.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that CareFlight was called to the scene.

Video from the scene shows at least two vehicles off the roadway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Springfield Township fire crews were also on scene.

It is unclear how severe any reported injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

