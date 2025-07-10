Man, 2 children hurt in Montgomery County crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Three people, including two young children, were hurt in a crash in Montgomery County Wednesday evening.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township around 6:20 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Thursday that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 39-year-old Germantown man was going southwest on Shephard Road.
While passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road. The Hyundai hit multiple trees before stopping in a ravine.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers said there were two children in the car, ages 6 and 3. Both children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
