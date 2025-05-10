Community comes together to celebrate birthday of local child battling Leukemia

SPRINGFIELD — A little boy battling a rare form of Leukemia got a big birthday surprise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00 p.m., the Clark County community came together to celebrate 5-year-old Larkin Fulk.

TRENDING STORIES:

Larkin turned five Friday, and he spend part of his day being celebrated by people who want nothing but the best for him and his family.

About six months ago, doctors diagnosed Larkin with a rare form of Leukemia.

His whole family is coming together to fight the leukemia, and so is the Clark County Community.

“We can’t express our appreciation enough. From the beginning until now, it has been unbelievable,” Julia Fulk, Larkin’s mother, said.

Larkin loves sports and the Cincinnati Bengals, and said that his favorite player is Quarterback Joe Burrow.

Larkin’s treatments mean lots of hospital visits, so his family wanted his fifth birthday to be special, so they organized a parade, and lots of people showed up.

“It’s amazing that they showed out for our little boy like that, just the support that they’re showing him and just love that he can feel from just total strangers, honestly,” Louis Fulk Sr., Larkin’s father, said.

The parade started at Kenton Ridge High School and went all the way past Larkin’s House.

“There were more strangers here than people we knew, and that just says a lot about our community,” Julia Fulk said.

The turnout made Larkin’s mom cry, but he was all smiles.

He knows his community thinks he’s a warrior, and cancer has picked the wrong kid.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group