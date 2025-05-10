‘I just heard him screaming;’ 1 injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man was injured in a shooting in Dayton Friday evening and was found a block away from where the shooting happened.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with people who saw the shooting unfold LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

The shooting happened on Xenia Avenue, near a food truck called MD Antojitos.

Just down the street near Ray’s Drive Thru, Corbet Justice was sitting on a porch when he heard a gunshot and saw a man in trouble.

“He ran down here, and he collapsed right there,” Justice said. “I just heard him screaming. I didn’t know something’s wrong with him.”

Justice went over to the man.

“He showed me he was bleeding real bad. So I ran in and grabbed all them towels over there and just stuffed the side with it for him,” Justice said.

Dayton police were able to confirm the shooting.

The man Justice was helping was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Justice says he stayed with the injured man until the ambulance arrived.

“I held him for, I don’t know, 10 minutes almost. Before the ambulances got here,” Justice said.

Mireya Mendiola, who is the daughter of the owner of MD Antojitos, provided video from the scene to News Center 7.

In the video, a van pulls into the parking lot and a person approaches the van. That is when the altercation started.

“I don’t know what they were saying because you cannot hear them really good, but they started fighting,” Mendiola said.

Then, the video shows the van exit the parking lot quickly.

For MD Antojitos, fights and shootings are not new.

“There’s been a lot of issues going on, but the community is great,” Joacim Gray, owner of MD Antojitos said.

The owners of MD Antojitos say they have considered moving to avoid these issues, but finding a new location is hard.

“It’s not easy, but if we could, we would,” Mendiola said.

News Center 7 will continue to look into this shooting and have reached out to police for more information.

