Coroner releases cause of death for former OSU player found dead in his apartment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The cause of death has been revealed for a former Ohio State football player.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Benjamin Christman, who was 21, was found dead in an off-campus apartment near the University of Nevada on Feb. 11.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada said Christman died from heart disease and an irregular heartbeat, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

As reported in February, his obituary stated he died in his sleep.

TRENDING STORIES:

Christman, an Akron native, started his college football career at Ohio State. He redshirted his first season in 2021 and only played in one game in 2022.

He transferred to the University of Kentucky after two years at Ohio State but didn’t play in 2023 due to a knee injury. He played in all 12 games in 2024 as part of the Wildcats’ special teams unit.

He transferred to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) after the 2024-25 season.

In a statement, UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen said the “team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing.”

“Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates,” Mullen said. “Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group