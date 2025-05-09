High school senior shot, killed during possible prank before graduation

VIRGINIA — A celebration ahead of graduation turned somber after a high school senior was shot and killed.

The deadly shooting happened on May 3 in Virginia during an alleged prank.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was shot and killed. His classmates are heartbroken.

“It’s been very emotional, honestly, because we graduate next week,” said Khamoni Keys. “He was a very passionate person about stuff, just that he had to go the way he did.”

A second teenager was shot and survived, and a third was not, according to CNN Newsource affiliate, WJLA.

Bosoworth died from his injuries at the hospital, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Tyler Chase Butler. He is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Detectives say an initial 911 call was for an attempted home burglary. It ended with Butler, who lives in the home, firing gunshots.

The two teens told police they were playing a prank called “Ding Dong Ditch,” where they ring doorbells and run away.

WJLA reports that, according to court documents, they had done this to a few homes while filming themselves and posting them on TikTok as part of a social media trend.

Butler is in jail on no bond.

The teens were read their Miranda warnings, but have not yet been charged.

