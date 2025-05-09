New rules say kids can’t play in local city street after driver complaints

XENIA — A local community has reminded families that children should not play in the street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down this policy and why some people think police are taking away the kids’ fun today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Xenia posted two specific ordinances on social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, this came after they received complaints saying kids were playing in the streets, interrupting traffic.

They say people can’t put portable hoops, goals, or other recreational equipment in the street or on the sidewalk next to the street.

Police told News Center 7 the social media post was meant to make sure people were more aware of the ordinances.

“It’s up to the parent to tell them how to do that,” Dan Lanier told News Center 7. “See a car coming, get out of the street, and wait till it passes.”

Police said their goal is to never enforce this.

They give out written warnings to homeowners across the city, and they can issue further punishment if needed.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group