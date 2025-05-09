87-year-old man dies after being hit by pickup truck crossing street

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Ohio on Thursday.

State troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded before 9:40 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian strike on U.S. 42 near Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

OHSP identified the victim as 87-year-old James Quick of Sharonville.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he was attempting to cross U.S. 42 outside a marked crosswalk. A 2023 Ford F-150 traveling south on U.S. 42 hit Quick.

A 37-year-old driver and his passenger were not hurt.

Medics transported Quick to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

OSHP continues to investigate the crash.

