87-year-old man dies after being hit by pickup truck crossing street

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Ohio on Thursday.
State troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded before 9:40 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian strike on U.S. 42 near Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
OHSP identified the victim as 87-year-old James Quick of Sharonville.
A preliminary investigation revealed that he was attempting to cross U.S. 42 outside a marked crosswalk. A 2023 Ford F-150 traveling south on U.S. 42 hit Quick.
A 37-year-old driver and his passenger were not hurt.
Medics transported Quick to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.
OSHP continues to investigate the crash.
