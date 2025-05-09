Don’t play in the street: Area city reminds community after complaints from drivers

XENIA — One city in the Miami Valley is reminding families that children cannot play in the street.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with police and parents about keeping kids and their equipment out of the street LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Xenia police posted on social media after receiving complaints saying kids were playing in the streets, interrupting traffic.

Xenia police posted two of the city’s ordinances on social media Thursday morning. They say people can’t put portable hoops, goals or other recreational equipment in the street or on the sidewalk next to the street.

