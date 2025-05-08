Woman killed in arson almost 20 years ago; police still searching for answers

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police are renewing their request for help from the public in solving the 2008 homicide of a 25-year-old woman.

Alia Hartman was killed in the early morning hours of Friday, May 9, 2008.

Early in the morning that day, Springfield firefighters responded to the report of a house fire on Sweetbriar Lane South.

Firefighters discovered Hartman’s body inside the house.

She was seen the night before the fire by several witnesses.

Investigators determined the fire to be arson, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators have been working with neighbors and community members to solve the case, but more information is still needed.

Police are asking anyone with information, “no matter how small or long ago,” to come forward and share with the police department.

“All it takes is one piece of new information to move this case forward. We remain committed to seeking justice for Alia and her loved ones,” said Detective Kevin Miller.

Tips can be provided 24/7 by calling (937) 324-7685, contacting Detective Kevin Miller at (937) 324-7709, or emailing spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

