High school lacrosse player dies from injury during game

OHIO — A high school lacrosse player has died from injuries during a game in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bay High School student Dylan Veselic was hurt during a lacrosse game between Bay High and Olmsted Falls on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported him from the game to a nearby hospital.

WOIO reported that Veselic was transferred by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

Bay Village Boys Lacrosse posted an update from his family on social media Thursday.

“Dylan has passed away from his injuries sustained at Tuesday’s game. Please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Dylan has passed away from his injuries sustained at Tuesday’s game. Please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/JbKaSBE4JV — Bay Village Boys Lacrosse (@BayVillageLAX) May 8, 2025

They also included a message from Dylan’s family.

“With heavy hearts, the Veselic family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries during a lacrosse game. We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Dylan Veselic Photo contributed by Bay Village Boys Lacrosse (via X) (Bay Village Boys Lacrosse (via X) /Bay Village Boys Lacrosse (via X))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group