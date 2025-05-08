Memorial service scheduled for local student aide killed in I-75 crash

TIPP CITY — A memorial service has been scheduled for a student aide killed in a crash on Interstate 75.

A visitation for Jennifer Korleski, 28, will be on Monday in Tipp City, according to her online obituary.

It starts at 4 p.m. at One Hope Church of the Nazarene on W. Main Street in Tipp City. The service begins at 7 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Korleski died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound past State Route 571 early Sunday morning.

She worked as a student aide for Tipp City Schools, her obituary said.

The Tipp City School District told News Center 7 that Korleski was known for her kindness, encouragement, and genuine care for students.

“She made a meaningful impact not only at Tippecanoe Middle School but also at Broadway Elementary and LT Ball Intermediate, where she worked previously,” the school district said. “In each of these schools, she was a steadfast supporter of students and always encouraged them to be their best.”

Everyone who attends is encouraged to be dressed in bold and vibrant patterns “to celebrate Jenny’s eccentric style.”

Her obituary said she “loved making and trading beaded ‘Kandi’ bracelets.”

