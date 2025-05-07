Plane crashes at local airport

LOGAN COUNTY — A twin engine plane crashed at a local airport Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The plane crashed at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport around 11:40 a.m. while trying to take off, OSHP says.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pilots Justin Stone, 26, and Lisa Sochocki, 41, were in the process of taking off when Sochocki inadvertently retracted the landing gear, which resulted in a gear strike with the runway, according to OSHP.

Both Stone and Sochocki were uninjured. The plane had minor damage to the propeller and lower fuselage, according to OSHP.

OSHP says the runway was not damaged and remained open.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group