4 area men arrested as part of FBI child sex abuse bust

Four area men have been arrested as part of an FBI child sex crime bust.

The nationwide crackdown looks to identify, track, and arrest sex predators across the country.

The FBI arrested 205 people and rescued 115 children across the country during the operation, according to a media release.

Those over 200 people included four area men:

William Clark Shepherd, a former Cincinnati-area resident, was arrested in Orange County, CA on April 28, 2025. He is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor after contacting a minor male victim on Roblox and later exchanging sexually explicit photos

a former Cincinnati-area resident, was arrested in Orange County, CA on April 28, 2025. He is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor after contacting a minor male victim on Roblox and later exchanging sexually explicit photos Brett Jarrett Farley , of Delaware, OH, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Farley is accused of production/manufacturing of child sexual abuse material involving a minor in Louisiana

, of Delaware, OH, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Farley is accused of production/manufacturing of child sexual abuse material involving a minor in Louisiana Dakota Michael English , of Middletown, OH, was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, 2025. English is charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is accused of using the Kik app to share child pornography

, of Middletown, OH, was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, 2025. English is charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is accused of using the Kik app to share child pornography Philip Michener, of Cambridge, OH, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Michener is accused of distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography after prior conviction. FBI special agents seized several electronic devices from Michener which contained over 1,000 images and 400 videos of suspected child pornography

Tips can be sent to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or online at tips.fbi.gov.

