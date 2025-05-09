Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, 2 arrested

AKRON — Two men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a postal worker, according to Akron Police.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, 18-year-old Aarynn Rodgers and 20-year-old Dennis Harris were arrested Wednesday.

WOIO says police believe they targeted the mail carrier for his arrow key to open mail boxes.

Rogers wore a ski mask as he flashed a gun at the mail carrier, according to WOIO.

The mail carrier gave up his keys and Rogers left the scene in a getaway car allegedly driven by Harris, WOIO says.

Officers tracked the car to a nearby apartment building and found the suspects. They were taken into custody after a short foot chase and officers were able to recover the key, according to WOIO.

Rodgers was charged with aggravated robbery and Harris was charged with obstruction of justice, according to WOIO.

Both Rodgers and Harris are in Summit County Jail.

