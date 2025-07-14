Local chief probation officer on leave due to disorderly conduct charge

FRANKLIN, Warren County — A local chief probation officer has been placed on leave due to a disorderly conduct charge.

Franklin Municipal Court Chief Probation Officer Katie Perdue was involved in an incident that resulted in a charge on June 27, according to a court administrator.

One other person has been charged as a result of this incident, the administrator added.

Perdue was initially placed on paid administrative leave starting on June 28 to July 13.

“This matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal processes,” the administrator said.

After an internal investigation, she was placed on unpaid leave from July 14 to July 20, according to the administrator.

The Supreme Court of Ohio assigned Judge Thomas M. Hanna to this case, effective July 3, as Franklin Municipal Court Judge Ruppert rescued himself.

The Franklin Division of Police confirmed that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

Perdue started working as a probation officer for the municipal court in 2012 and has been the chief probation officer since 2016, according to the court’s website.

She is responsible for monitoring court-ordered conditions and giving the court information on offender compliance, problems, dismissal recommendations, and pre-sentence investigations.

“She also assists in the assessment of treatment needs, referrals to appropriate agencies, and aides individuals in gaining skills that will help them live in the community successfully,” the website reads.

News Center 7 is working to learn additional information about the incident and will continue to follow this story.

