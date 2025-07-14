Local township trustee arrested on voyeurism charge

PREBLE COUNTY — A local township trustee has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of voyeurism.

Gasper Twp. Trustee Joseph Wade Guthrie, 36, was arrested on Sunday, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed.

Guthrie is booked on suspicion of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. Formal charges are in the process of being filed, Simpson confirmed.

Additional details on the accusations against Guthrie were not immediately made available.

Online records show that Guthrie’s current term as trustee started on November 1, 2024, and is set to expire on December 31, 2027.

News Center 7 has reached out to the township for a statement on Guthrie’s arrest. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

