Woman accused of hitting Dollar General employee with car, seriously injuring them

SPRINGFIELD — A woman is in custody after police said she seriously injured a Dollar General employee with his car.

On July 5, around 9:30 p.m., Springfield police were called to the Dollar General on Yellow Springs Street after reports of an employee being hit by a car.

Officers found an employee inside the store suffering from a serious leg injury, according to a media release.

Officers applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Terri Neal, had previously been trespassed from the property.

Neal allegedly entered the store, began arguing with the employee, and threw objects at him.

She then forcibly dragged him outside, where a physical fight ensued.

Neal entered a grey minivan, placed it in drive, and intentionally struck the employee before driving off, police said.

The impact caused significant structural damage to the storefront, prompting the store to close for the night.

Officers also learned that a child was inside Neal’s vehicle during the incident and was later dropped off in an unknown location before returning home safely.

On July 6, 2025, Terri Neal was taken into custody and formally charged with multiple offenses, including Felonious Assault, Aggravated Trespass, Vandalism, Endangering Children, and Obstructing Official Business.

