‘Troubling social media trend’ has students forcing objects into Chromebooks

SPRINGBORO — A local school district has urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of a “troubling social media trend” involving Chromebooks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springboro Schools notified parents Thursday about the “Chromebook Challenge.”

The school district said it is a social media trend that has circulated nationwide and is now being seen in some local communities.

“This trend encourages students to intentionally damage school Chromebooks or electrical outlets by inserting metal objects or pencil lead into USB ports or outlets,” Springboro schools said. “The goal of these videos is to cause sparks, smoke, or even fire—posing a safety risk.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Add Unordered list of 3 trending stories for whio.com

Several Connecticut high schools have been evacuated this week because of this trend, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Connecticut.

Springboro Schools asked parents to speak to their children about those dangers.

“In addition to the risk of injury, these actions can result in damaged equipment and police involvement,” the school district said.

A spokesperson for TikTok told WFSB-TV that the social media app blocked the term “Chromebook Challenge” on it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group