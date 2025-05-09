Officers replace drugs with fakes in Dayton methamphetamine conspiracy case

DAYTON — A Dayton man pleaded guilty in court Friday to a bulk methamphetamine conspiracy, the United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio said in a press release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Antel Braden, 24, was mailed a package from California that had more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, the release said.

The package was intercepted and law enforcement swapped the drugs with fakes before having an undercover agent deliver it, according to the release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The release says Braden received the package and then picked up his brother, 30-year-old Giovante Braden.

Law enforcement made an attempt to stop Antel Braden on E. Dorothy Lane, when he fled. Braden ran a red light, causing a crash and damaging both vehicles, according to the release.

The fake methamphetamine was thrown from the vehicle and both brothers tried to run from the scene before being arrested, the release says.

Antel Braden pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute bulk amounts of methamphetamine.

Antel Braden has not received his sentencing, but could face 20 years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group