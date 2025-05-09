Local middle school student arrested after school threat

MERCER COUNTY — A middle school student is in custody after a threat was made against a school Friday morning.

Marion Local Schools contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of a middle school student making a threat to come to the school and do harm.

After several interviews, a child was arrested and later booked into the Juvenile Detention Center until his next court appearance, according to a media release.

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat to the community at this time.

As the suspect is a child, their name has not been released.

