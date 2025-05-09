Local industrial facility closing; over 100 employees impacted

HARRISON TWP. — A local industrial facility is closing, according to a newly filed WARN notice.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) will close its facility in the 5800 block of Poe Avenue.

The WARN notice was addressed to Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., even though the facility is in Harrison Twp. In it, NOV confirmed roughly 127 employees at the facility would be laid off.

Employee separations could start as early as Monday, May 12, according to Alan Hutchison, NOV’s Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

The discontinuation of operations at the facility is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

The Poe Avenue facility is listed on NOV’s website as the “Dayton Chemineer HQ.”

“The Chemineer brand is recognized for innovation in designing and manufacturing standards and customized fluid agitation equipment and systems,” NOV’s website states.

