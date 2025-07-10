Teen to be tried as adult for shooting that killed 2 at local apartment complex

DAYTON — A teenager is going to be tried as an adult for a shooting that killed two people.

On November 11, 2024, police found 24-year-old Antwan McCarthron and 29-year-old De’Ja Powers shot in an apartment off West Stewart Street.

Prosecutors said that Antwain Williams-Barlow, then 16, and another male forced their way into the apartment and confronted McCarthron and Powers over money before shooting them.

Williams-Barlow, now 17, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2024.

He will be tried as an adult on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and a weapons charge.

“This 16-year-old had no business having a handgun. Juveniles who commit violent and heinous crimes will be treated like adults we will hold them responsible for their actions,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Williams-Barlow is due in court on July 15.

