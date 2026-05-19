Caregiver allegedly assaults patient at local memory care facility

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A caregiver is facing charges after allegedly injuring a resident at a Washington Township care facility.

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Early Monday morning, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a memory care facility in Washington Township on a report of a resident being assaulted, according to a MCSO spokesperson.

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An investigation revealed that Tansiea Walker, 47, allegedly forcibly grabbed a resident, injuring them.

Other staff at the center immediately called 911 when they learned what had happened.

Walker was arrested yesterday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. A spokesperson said charges of patient abuse or neglect were approved today by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This alleged behavior is unacceptable, especially when it involves someone entrusted with the care of another person,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

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