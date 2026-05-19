Woman arrested at area theme park after leaving puppy in hot car

SANDUSKY — A woman was arrested at Cedar Point after allegedly leaving a small puppy inside a locked car.

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A report by Sandusky police stated the heat index was 85 degrees, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Police said the passenger side windows were rolled down 1-1.5 inches.

The dog had been found curled up on the rear passenger-side floorboard and could be seen and heard panting excessively, according to the police report.

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Cedar Point maintenance was able to get into the vehicle and remove the dog to give it water.

“While removing the dog, it continued to pant heavily and was extremely warm to the touch. Cedar Point Security was able to take the dog to the park’s provided dog daycare,” according to the police report.

After reviewing cameras at the park, officers determined the dog was left in the car around 11:14 a.m. Officers located the dog and removed it around 2:40 p.m.

A woman was arrested for leaving the dog in the vehicle and was arrested.

Her charge is listed as a misdemeanor.

While Cedar Point does not allow pets inside the park, there is a Pet Check kennel located on the property.

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