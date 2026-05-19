Severe weather possible Tuesday

DAYTON — A cold front is pushing closer to the Miami Valley and adding to the ingredients to produce severe storms. Warm, moist air builds throughout the afternoon adding fuel to the atmosphere. High temperatures are forecast to reach into the middle to upper 80s again this afternoon. Dew points are forecast to rise into the low 70s.

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Morning showers may be enough to keep our severe weather potential to a minimum later this evening. If we grab onto sunshine this afternoon, storm chances will increase.

Regardless, scattered strong to severe storms are possible after 4 PM and linger until roughly 10 PM this evening.

SPC Outlook

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Wind of 60 MPH and large hail, an inch in diamerter are the main threats. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the threat is low.

Heavy downpours may cause localized flash flooding, especially in low laying areas. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 inch. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavier downpours.

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