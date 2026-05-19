Rising gas prices impacting local food truck owners

MIAMI VALLEY — From groceries to gas, everything has started to cost more money.

Overnight, some gas stations in the Miami Valley raised their prices nearly 50 cents.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be LIVE in the Miami Valley with how prices have changed overnight on News Center 7 Daybreak

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The spike in changes has affected local food truck owners, impacting the amount of food that they can serve to customers.

Guy Ansley, owner of Courtland’s Mobile Grill, said that he has to fill up both his gas tank and his generator.

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