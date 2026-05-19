Local high school closed due to air conditioning issues

DAYTON — A local high school will be closed on Tuesday.
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Dayton Public Schools said Thurgood Marshall STEM High School, along Hoover Avenue, will be closed on May 19.
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The closure is related to issues with the building’s air conditioning system.
Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said temperatures will reach around 86 degrees on Tuesday.
The district said they anticipate repairs will be completed quickly.
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