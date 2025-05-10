Search for Erica Baker continues 26 years after disappearance

DAYTON — Texas Equusearch Midwest spent hours searching for Erica Baker near the Huffman Dam Saturday morning.

Erica Baker, 9, disappeared while walking her dog in Kettering in February 1999, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

For 26 years, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations, like Texas EquuSearch, have come together to look for her.

EquuSearch Midwest Director David Rader said this was another area they needed to check off their list in the search for Erica.

“When we do a search, we want to bring everything to the table that we possibly can. You know the latest of technology, dogs, there’s nothing that beats good old-fashioned boots on the ground and really from ’99 to now that’s a long time,” Rader said.

Rader said this case hasn’t gone cold, as law enforcement continues to follow up on leads.

“Law enforcement has never give up on this little girl. I mean every single time that they’ve gotten tips, every time that they need a piece of ground covered, they call us,” he said.

