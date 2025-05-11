Several deputies investigating aggravated robbery in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a reported aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Sunday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing in the 4000 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that deputies were initially called to the area for an aggravated robbery around 7:40 a.m.

Deputies remain on scene with the robbery suspect, the supervisor confirmed.

Initial reports indicate that the suspect is inside a house in the area.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

