Several deputies investigating aggravated robbery in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a reported aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Sunday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The investigation is ongoing in the 4000 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old without license caught driving over 100 miles per hour in Dayton
- New downtown Dayton hotel to open this month
- 1 killed, 2 injured in Clark County crash
The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that deputies were initially called to the area for an aggravated robbery around 7:40 a.m.
Deputies remain on scene with the robbery suspect, the supervisor confirmed.
Initial reports indicate that the suspect is inside a house in the area.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group