Hotel with view of Indian Lake opens

INDIAN LAKE — A new hotel is open near Indian Lake.

The hotel, Cobblestone Hotel at Russells Point, is at 170 Lincoln Boulevard.

Hotel spokesperson Mike Major says this hotel was built to give groups of people a place to stay if they can’t stay with people who live near Indian Lake.

“Many families who have a home here don’t have enough room when their entire family comes to visit and this hotel offers them an attractive solution,” Majors said.

Majors also says they are hoping businesses, wedding pirates and year-round events will use their facilities.

The hotel offers ADA accessible rooms, long-term stay units with a kitchen and a swimming pool.

They say they are already seeing strong reservations for lake events, weddings and holidays.

