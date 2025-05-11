Several projects to receive thousands in state funding

OHIO — Several projects across Ohio will receive thousands of dollars in funding, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Development.

The department recently announced that it will distribute more than $1.3 million through two state-funded programs.

Four projects will receive funding through the Regional 166 Direct Loan Program and one through the Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant.

The spokesperson said this loan program promotes job creation and retention, and economic development by providing low-interest loans to businesses with limited access to funding.

The following projects will receive loans from this program:

SS Enterprises 419 LLC in Holland, Lucas County, will receive over $429,000.

This funding will help the business buy an industrial warehouse to expand its operations, according to the spokesperson.

The project is expected to create six new full-time jobs and cost more than $572,000.

Citiquest, LLC, in Toledo, Lucas County, will receive over $410,000 from the loan program.

The spokesperson said this funding will help the real estate company purchase and renovate an office building.

Citiquest will lease the space to Polaris Logistic Group, Inc.

The project is expected to create four new full-time jobs, retain 16 existing jobs, and cost more than $1 million, according to the spokesperson.

Flohr Real Estate Investment Group, LLC in Barberton, Summit County, will receive $350,000.

This funding will help the investment group build an industrial building that will eventually be leased to Flohr Machine Company Inc., the spokesperson said.

The project costs about $470,000, will create 10 new full-time jobs and retain 16 existing jobs.

Hale Performance Coatings, Inc. in Toledo, Lucas County, will get over $90,000 from the loan program.

The spokesperson said the funding will help the high-quality plating and metal finishing company buy and install a custom Automated Turning Center and Torch Traverse Machine.

The project will retain 85 existing jobs, create three new full-time jobs and cost more than $120,000.

The Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant provides funding to clean up former gas and service stations with documented petroleum releases, the spokesperson said.

The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation in Grove City, Franklin County, will get nearly $74,000 to clean up the former Swims Grocery Site at 5516 Norton Road.

The end use for the property hasn’t been decided, but the cleanup efforts could help with the redevelopment of the lot, according to the spokesperson.

