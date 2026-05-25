Man hospitalized, 1 arrested after domestic-related shooting in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — A man was injured, and a person was arrested after a shooting in Ohio on Saturday night.

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Officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to a reported shooting on La Vista Drive in Columbus.

The initial call was for a domestic-related shooting, according to our news partner, WBNS TV.

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When officers arrive, they found a man shot. Medics transported him to a hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive, according to Columbus Police officials.

Detectives identified a juvenile who was arrested on domestic violence and reckless assault charges, police officials told WBNS.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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