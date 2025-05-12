911 calls detail Clark County shooting that injured 1

SPRINGFIELD — A man was shot in Clark County Saturday morning, and multiple people saw or heard it happen.

News Center 7 obtained calls made to 911 about the shooting, which happened at Cole Manor Apartments.

“It was about three to four gunshots. There was some dude. They just ran off. Someone, shoot someone. Yes, I did. I seen it with my own eyes,” the caller told 911.

Each 911 call to Clark County dispatch was similar.

“I just heard what sounded like three or four gunshots,” another caller told 911. “I’m not poking my head out the door.”

The calls describe three men in front of the apartments.

“It was getting into the argument out here in the middle of the street, and one of the dudes pulled out a gun and shot,” a caller told 911.

News Center 7 confirmed with police, a man was shot in the leg and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital.

De’Aaron Long lives in the area and he says the shooting does not surprise him.

“Last time we had a shooting in this area was probably like maybe two, three months before that,” Long said.

Long says he’s lived here his whole life.

“I feel safe just being in the area,” Long said.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear from investigators about the condition of the victim and any possible people of interest.

