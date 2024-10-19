Police presence reported near Dayton park

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in West Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that officers were on scene in the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive, which is near Princeton Park.

Dispatchers could not provide details about the reason for the police presence.

We’re working to learn more and will provide update.

