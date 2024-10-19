Neighbors confused after DEA agents, authorities search houses in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Neighbors say they are confused after federal investigators searched two homes in Montgomery County on Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Dayton police arrived at a house on Joyce Ann Drive in Harrison Township around 5:30 a.m.

Nearly five hours later, crews were still removing items and towing vehicles.

A neighbor who lives next to the house that was searched said they moved into this neighborhood two years ago, hoping it would be quiet.

Another neighbor said the home was recently remodeled and new tenants moved in within the past few months.

Both people said any law enforcement presence is uncommon in their neighborhood.

A spokesperson with the DEA confirmed they were executing a search warrant.

“The search warrant was at two separate locations and evidence was seized. This is an ongoing investigation,” Brian McNeil said.

The second house is located on Osmond Drive, 13 minutes away from the Harrison Township location.

No arrests have been made at this time. Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

