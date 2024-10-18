Coroner IDs 16-year-old Preble Co. student killed in crash on the way to school

BUTLER COUNTY — The 16-year-old student killed in a crash on his way to school on Thursday has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the crash and those involved. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Wyatt Duckworth, of Middletown, was identified Friday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Duckworth and his 13-year-old sister were involved in a crash on West Elkton Road near Somerville around 6:30 a.m. They were on their way to school at Preble Shawnee Local Schools.

Preble Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent Todd Bowling confirmed to our news partners at WCPO that Duckworth was an 11th-grade student at the high school.

Duckworth was driving a 2005 Pontiac when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old girl and the 60-year-old man driving the Chevrolet were both flown to Dayton hospitals with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“It was very difficult. It was (a) shock at first,” Bowling said. “Now our prayers are with him and his family but also with his sister who’s in critical condition at the hospital.”

The school will have counselors and support staff available for students today.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



