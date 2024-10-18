3-year-old girl ‘improving’ after being rescued from Kentucky house fire, police say

CARROLLTON, KY — Police say a three-year-old girl is improving after being rescued from a house fire in Northern Kentucky.

As previously reported Thursday by News Center 7, the fire was reported around 6 a.m. in Carrollton, Kentucky, roughly an hour away from Cincinnati.

Officials are still concerned there may be people inside the home who did not make it out in time, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers noticed a three-year-old girl standing near the back door when they arrived.

“The house was fully engulfed,” said Carrollton Police Detective Dave Roberts said. “It became too hot for the officer to try to attempt to get inside the residence.”

They grabbed the young girl. She was taken to an area hospital before being transferred to one in Louisville, WCPO said.

“My understanding is that she is improving, she’s still intubated at the hospital but continues to show improvement,” Roberts said.

While the exact number of victims has not been confirmed, police have said multiple people are believed to be dead in the fire. As WKYT reported, authorities believe other children and possibly two adults live at the home.

The fire is under investigation by Carrollton Police, Kentucky State Police, and the State Fire Marshals Office.

