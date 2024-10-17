‘Multiple fatalities’ believed to be in Kentucky house fire; 3-year-old rescued from the blaze

CARROLLTON, Ky. — A young child was rescued from a house fire that resulted in “multiple fatalities” in northern Kentucky on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in Carrollton, Kentucky, which is roughly an hour away from Cincinnati.

First responders arrived on the scene six minutes after the fire was reported and found a home fully engulfed in flames, WKYT reported.

A 3-year-old girl was rescued from the home.

Authorities said the child had collapsed on the floor near the door of the home and an officer was able to get her out of the home, WLWT reported. Her condition is unknown at this time.

While the exact number of victims has not been confirmed, police have said multiple people are believed to be dead in the fire. As WKYT reported, authorities believe other children and possibly two adults live at the home.

The fire is under investigation by Carrollton Police, Kentucky State Police, and the State Fire Marshals Office.

