Officer hurt after crash involving cruiser in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A Riverside police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on State Route 4 near Harshman Road, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 young adults charged with attempted murder, other felonies, in Springfield shooting
- 48-year-old man accused in connection to 2023 homicide formally charged
- ‘Hold your loved ones tight;’ Children of explosion victims share message amid tragedy
The crash involved the cruiser and another vehicle, according to Major Matthew Sturgeon.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and is expected to be cited for the crash, Sturgeon said.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]