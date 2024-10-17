Officer hurt after crash involving cruiser in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A Riverside police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on State Route 4 near Harshman Road, according to dispatchers.

The crash involved the cruiser and another vehicle, according to Major Matthew Sturgeon.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and is expected to be cited for the crash, Sturgeon said.

The crash remains under investigation.

