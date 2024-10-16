2 people killed in deadly home explosion identified

SHELBY COUNTY — The two people killed in a massive home explosion in Shelby County have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the investigation into the fire and the victims. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Sherry Ann Tracy, 57, and Thomas A. Tracy, Jr., 56, were identified as the victims, Shelby County Sheriff James Frye confirmed on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported on News Center 7, several fire departments responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 17000 block of Sharp Road on initial reports of a house fire.

“And the neighbor’s house, I think it exploded, " one 911 caller told dispatchers.

A neighbor’s security camera caught the moment the house exploded.

“It just spread. It started burning the trees, started on the power lines ... it was chaos,” Billy Williams said.

Investigators confirmed that two occupants, Sherry and Thomas, were found deceased. There were also a couple of dogs found dead at the scene.

The home itself was a total loss and the debris field from the explosion is bigger than two football fields and other homes were damaged by it.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



