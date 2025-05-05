Bulldozers clear-out homeless encampment after city leaders cite ‘health and safety concerns’

SPRINGFIELD — Bulldozers and other machinery cleared out a longtime homeless encampment near a Springfield park after the city said it posed health and safety concerns.

Individuals living in the encampment park along the railroad tracks in Snyder Park were asked to leave today by city officials.

Eight people still living in the encampment were offered shelter and other services, but they all declined, a city spokesperson told News Center 7.

Some of the people living there said the park had been their home for almost two years.

The city had been discussing the park’s closure for almost a year as officials assessed the health and safety concerns of the encampment, the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the people living in the camp were given an in-person warning about their removal, or a note was left on their tent before Monday.

