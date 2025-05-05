Food pantry closed after car crashes into building

DAYTON — A local food pantry is closed after a car crashed into the building on Monday.

The crash occurred around 12:18 p.m. at With God’s Grace on Springfield Street in Dayton, according to a post from the nonprofit organization.

Security footage posted by the organization shows a black Buick backing out of a parking spot and driving straight into the building a few moments later.

“Please keep our volunteers that was standing where the car hit the wall in your prayers,” the organization said in a post.

It is unclear what caused this crash or if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

