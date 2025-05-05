Food pantry closed after car crashes into building

DAYTON — A local food pantry is closed after a car crashed into the building on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred around 12:18 p.m. at With God’s Grace on Springfield Street in Dayton, according to a post from the nonprofit organization.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Murdered right in front of our eyes;’ Family of man who died in jail custody calling for charges
- Browns linebacker arrested on assault charges in Pennsylvania
- School district pays tribute to co-worker killed in I-75 weekend crash
Security footage posted by the organization shows a black Buick backing out of a parking spot and driving straight into the building a few moments later.
“Please keep our volunteers that was standing where the car hit the wall in your prayers,” the organization said in a post.
It is unclear what caused this crash or if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group