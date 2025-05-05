Browns linebacker arrested on assault charges in Pennsylvania

BELL ACRES, Pennsylvania — Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on assault charges in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The 26-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic dispute at his home in Bell Acres, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, our sister station WPXI-11 reported.

Bush’s girlfriend told police she and Bush got into an argument Sunday morning, according to court documents.

During the argument, his girlfriend said Bush pinned her against a massage table and put his full body weight on her while trying to get her phone.

She told officers that Bush was eventually able to get her cell phone and smashed it so she could not call for help, WPXI-11 reported.

Bush’s girlfriend was eventually able to get out of the home with her daughter and went to a neighbor’s house.

Bush admitted to smashing her cell phone, but denied getting physical with her, according to police.

He was released on non-monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month, WPXI-11 reported.

Bush signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and re-signed with the team on a one-year contract earlier this year.

He was the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played with the team for four seasons before spending one season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

