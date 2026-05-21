Man accused of stealing Nike products from local mall; Do you recognize him?

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing from a store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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On May 14, a man reportedly went into Dick’s House of Sports and grabbed eight Nike shirts, according to a social media post from the department.

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The man then allegedly concealed the shirts and left without paying for them.

Photos of the man show that he was wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt, and camo pants.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the theft is asked to contact Officer Thomas at thomasn@beavercreekohio.gov or at 937-426-1225 ext. 160.

Anonymous tips will be accepted.

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