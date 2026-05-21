Deputies, medics respond to reported stabbing in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded to a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.
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The stabbing was reported around 1:04 a.m. at the 2100 block of Titus Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the stabbing.
We will continue to follow this story.
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