Bodycam footage shown in trial of man accused of murdering landscaper

DAYTON — New developments in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 22-year-old landscaper.

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Jurors saw the body camera video showing officers’ interaction with Travis Jackson moments after investigators say he shot Tanner Staggs.

First responders who rushed to the scene on Sept. 18, 2025, took the stand.

Police showed body camera video of Jackson in the back of a police cruiser moments after the deadly shooting.

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The officer testified that Jackson claimed he’d been assaulted.

The officer’s body camera showed him checking Jackson.

“I’m not seeing anything different from the other side,” the officer said.

Jackson’s lawyer claimed that he shot and killed Staggs in self-defense after an argument over grass clippings blown onto Jackson’s car.

Jackson claims Staggs hit him from behind, hinting that it may have been with brass knuckles.

A paramedic testified that while treating Staggs, he reached into his pocket while looking for identification and pulled out chewing tobacco cans, a pocket knife, and a brass knuckle.

The paramedic said none of those items were in Staggs’ hand.

Prosecutors then asked a crime scene investigator to take the stand.

His pictures showed the scene and a look inside Jackson’s home, where police said he put the gun after the shooting.

The crime scene investigator then showed the jury the gun and the seven other bullets police found inside after finding two spent at the scene.

The prosecution ended the day by having a weapons expert testify about the gun and bullets.

The defense pointed out that police did not take Jackson to the hospital after his claims of assault.

We will continue to follow this trial.

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