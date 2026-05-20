Bruno Mars surprises Ohio high school seniors with post-graduation ice cream truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The graduating class at an Ohio high school was surprised with a post-graduation ice cream truck courtesy of Bruno Mars.

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Hilliard Darby High School seniors Schottenstein Center on Tuesday evening for their graduation ceremony, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The school had originally planned to hold the ceremony on Wednesday, but later pushed it up after Bruno Mars announced his headlining show at Ohio Stadium on the same day.

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A group of seniors then launched a social media push to get Mars to appear at their graduation, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Every day, the group posed videos aimed at catching the singer’s attention. Students said they also sent numbers messages to Mars’ public-relations team, hoping for a response.

Turns out, their efforts paid off.

While Mars was unable to make an appearance at graduation, his team arranged an ice cream truck to be stationed outside the Schott for the students after officially becoming graduates, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Ales Eldridge, one of the students who spearheaded the campaign, said the gift from Mars was “awesome.”

“Before graduation, I wasn’t sure if anything was going to happen, and then my principal called me up and told us about it, and that’s pretty awesome. It feels really good,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge told WBNS-10 TV that the gift, on top of graduating, had him feeling emotional.

“It gives our class something to remember,” Eldridge said. “It’ll be a story to tell when we’re older, and it’ll be something we can always look back on and be proud of.”

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