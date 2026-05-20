1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:17 p.m.:

One person was seen leaving the home on Bluecrest Avenue, where a SWAT team was spotted on Wednesday.

Our crew on the scene said that the person was taken into custody.

We’re working to determine whether that was the person crews were initially looking for.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police and SWAT members have been spotted in a Dayton neighborhood.

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Crews are in the area searching for someone on Bluecrest Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

They’ve been out there since around 10:40 a.m.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reports seeing an armored SWAT vehicle pulled up to a house, as well as members of the Dayton police and fire departments.

Crews are making announcements in an attempt to have someone come out of the house.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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